Ynoa has signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota, Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated reports.

After missing the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Ynoa opened the 2024 campaign at full health and occupied a spot in Triple-A Gwinnett's rotation, only to be shut down in mid-April with elbow inflammation before he hurt his shoulder in August during a rehab assignment. Ynoa was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Twins at age 16, so he returns to a familiar franchise. He could be a nice depth piece for the Twins if he can return to full healthy this spring.