Ynoa retired both batters he faced Monday and has thrown 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and a walk this spring.
Ynoa missed the 2023 season after Tommy John surgery and then missed considerable time in 2024 while tending to elbow inflammation and a shoulder injury. He did finish last year healthy, however, as he was able to make six rehab appearances at Triple-A in September. He'll likely be moved to a relief role at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season.
