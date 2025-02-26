Ynoa (shoulder/elbow) is listed as an available reliever for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After being non-tendered by Atlanta over the winter, Ynoa caught on with the Twins on a minor-league deal. Ynoa missed considerable time in 2024 while tending to elbow inflammation and a shoulder injury, but he finished the past season healthy, as he was able to make six rehab appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett in September, including two of at least two innings. Ynoa has worked as a starter for most of his professional career, but with injuries having limited his availability in recent years, the Twins may be preparing him for a multi-inning relief role at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season.