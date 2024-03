Ynoa (elbow) is available to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Pirates in relief, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ynoa missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2022. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-February, but was downgraded to long tosses while dealing with right elbow soreness. Ynoa appears healthy enough to at least be available to pitch in relief in Saturday's contest.