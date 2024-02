Ynoa (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ynoa underwent Tommy John surgery near the end of the 2022 season, causing him to miss the entire 2023 campaign. Wednesday's session marks the first time he's thrown off a mound since his procedure, and although manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa looked "great," the 25-year-old's availability for the beginning of Grapefruit League play remains unknown.