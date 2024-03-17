Ynoa (elbow) struck out one and worked around one hit and one walk over one inning of relief Saturday in Atlanta's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh in Grapefruit League play.

Ynoa made his first appearance in a game since August 2022, as he spent the entire 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander contended with some soreness earlier in camp, but after getting back on the mound Saturday, he looks like he'll enter the 2024 campaign with his health intact. Because of the time he missed, Ynoa could be placed on the injured list to begin the season, though he has a minor-league option remaining and could alternatively be sent to Triple-A Gwinnett if Atlanta doesn't have a spot for him in its Opening Day bullpen and wants to keep him to get stretched out as a starter in the minors.