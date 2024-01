Ynoa (elbow) signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with Atlanta on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Ynoa missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2022. There have been no updates regarding his status for spring training, but a return at some point this season is likely. The 25-year-old holds a 5.22 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 122.1 career innings.