Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Anderson will start the second game of Saturday's twin bill, but his designation as the 27th man signals that he'll likely head back to the minors following the start. Over 21 major-league starts this year, he's posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 105.2 innings.
