Atlanta signed Marisnick (toe) to a minor-league contract Aug. 30 and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
After being released by the Pirates on Aug. 7, Marisnick was on the open market for just over three weeks before he found a new organization. Since he signed with Atlanta prior to September, Marisnick will be eligible for the playoffs, should he be added to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster at any point in the weeks to come. Prior to being cut loose by Pittsburgh, Marisnick had been sidelined with a right big toe sprain, but the veteran outfielder debuted Saturday for Gwinnett and appears to be fully healthy again.
