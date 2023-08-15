Marisnick (hamstring) was transferred Tuesday from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick suffered a severe left hamstring strain in mid-July and will now officially be sidelined through at least mid-September. Gus Varland is filling the vacated 40-man roster spot as he joins the Dodgers' bullpen ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers.