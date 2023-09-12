Marisnick (hamstring) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Marisnick will start in left field and bat fifth Tuesday for OKC as he plays in his first live game since suffering a severe left hamstring strain back in mid-July. He is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list this Sunday.
