Marisnick signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Dec. 13.
Marisnick played 46 games with the White Sox, Tigers and Dodgers last season and had a .237/.280/.408 slash line. The veteran outfielder should serve as organizational depth in 2024 and has an outside chance at making the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder.
