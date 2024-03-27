Marisnick will begin the season at Triple-A Salt Lake, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Marisnick chose not to exercise the opt-out clause in his minor-league deal with the Halos on Friday, suggesting that he may have had an opportunity to break camp with the big-league squad. However, he will head back to the minors despite slashing .302/.333/.558 with three homers and seven RBI across 45 spring plate appearances. If the 32-year-old is able to stay hot at the plate to begin the minor-league season, he could hit his way back into the majors, but he would likely be limited to a bench role in Anaheim.