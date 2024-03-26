Marisnick didn't trigger his opt-out clause Friday and will remain in the Angels organization for the time being, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Marisnick signed with the Angels on a minor-league deal in December and, as a veteran of at least six years who finished last season on the injured list, could have invoked a clause Friday that would require Los Angeles to either release him or add him to the 40-man roster. The fact that he didn't use the opt-out suggests that he has a legitimate shot of making the cut for Opening Day, and he's done all he can to earn that opportunity with a .302/.333/.558 slash line, three homers, seven RBI, seven runs and five steals over 45 plate appearances this spring. Marisnick could serve as a reserve outfielder if he does break camp with the Angels, but a spot isn't guaranteed given the team's crowded outfield situation.