Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Marisnick (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined at least three weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Marisnick suffered a left hamstring strain in a game against the Orioles last Tuesday and subsequently underwent an MRI. He was placed on the injured list the following day, and it's now known that he'll be out well beyond the minimum 10-day timeframe. Marisnick signed with the Dodgers July 13 and was attempting to carve out a role with the big club before getting hurt.