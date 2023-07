Marisnick was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick was removed from Tuesday's 10-3 win over Baltimore with the injury and will be sidelined for at least the next week and a half. Jonny DeLuca was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Marisnick's spot on the 26-man active roster.