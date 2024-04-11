Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
The lefty-hitting Kelenic will give way to the righty-hitting Adam Duvall while the Mets bring southpaw Jose Quintana to the hill for the series finale. Kelenic has been a strict strong-side platoon player thus far in his first season in Atlanta, logging just one plate appearance versus a lefty while slashing .480/.536/.600 in 28 plate appearances versus righties.
