Hursh was recalled by the Braves on Thursday.

The back-and-forth season continues for Hursh, who returns to the big leagues for the second time this month and the fifth instance this season. The 25-year-old righty likely provides depth for the Atlanta bullpen in low-leverage situations, but has been solid over 5.2 innings with the Braves thus far, allowing just one run on five hits in that short span.

