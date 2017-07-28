Braves' Jason Hursh: Recalled by Braves
Hursh was recalled by the Braves on Thursday.
The back-and-forth season continues for Hursh, who returns to the big leagues for the second time this month and the fifth instance this season. The 25-year-old righty likely provides depth for the Atlanta bullpen in low-leverage situations, but has been solid over 5.2 innings with the Braves thus far, allowing just one run on five hits in that short span.
