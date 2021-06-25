Chavez (0-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings, taking the loss to the Reds on Thursday.

Chavez surrendered a pair of doubles that led to a pair of runs scoring against him. It wasn't a terrible performance for it being his first big-league action since 2020, as he pitched around his projected innings total in the bullpen game. The 37-year-old has been successful in the minors this season with a 2.25 ERA through 20 innings in Triple-A. He has little to no fantasy value.