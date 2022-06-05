site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Kramer Robertson: Claimed by Atlanta
RotoWire Staff
Robertson was claimed by Atlanta and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
The Cardinals designated Robertson for assignment Friday but Atlanta thought he was a worthwhile use of a 40-man roster spot. Robertson hit .220/.398/.371 in 38 games with Triple-A Memphis.
