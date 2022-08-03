Robertson was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Robertson was called up by the Mets on Tuesday but didn't appear in the loss to Washington. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after Darin Ruf was added to the active roster Wednesday.
More News
-
Mets' Kramer Robertson: Called up Tuesday•
-
Mets' Kramer Robertson: Finds work in new organization•
-
Braves' Kramer Robertson: Claimed by Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Designated for assignment•
-
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Returns to minors•
-
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Called up to majors•