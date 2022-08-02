Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 27-year-old will round out New York's roster after J.D. Davis was shipped to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for Darin Ruf. Robertson has a .709 OPS in 21 games with Syracuse and could be headed back there once Ruf officially joins the active roster.
More News
-
Mets' Kramer Robertson: Finds work in new organization•
-
Braves' Kramer Robertson: Claimed by Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Designated for assignment•
-
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Returns to minors•
-
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Called up to majors•
-
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Joins player pool•