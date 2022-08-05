Robertson was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals and optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Robertson was recently designated for assignment by the Mets and will now return to the Cardinals, with whom he began the season before also being designated for assignment in May. The 27-year-old has a .241/.400/.362 slash line with seven home runs, 30 RBI and 20 stolen bases across 73 Triple-A games this year, and he'll provide organizational infield depth for St. Louis after Edmundo Sosa was shipped off at the trade deadline.