Sims could make a spot start Thursday in place of the injured Anibal Sanchez (hamstring), Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Sims was recalled over the weekend to act as a long reliever, but he has primarily been a starter in his career. He has yet to make an appearance in the majors this year, but he held the opposition scoreless in his lone start for Triple-A Gwinnett. If he does pick up Thursday's start, he would face off with Mets' righty Matt Harvey.