Sims (1-0) threw a scoreless inning and picked up the win in Sunday's victory over Washington.

Sims fired a perfect top of the ninth inning and benefitted from the team's three runs in the bottom half of the frame to pull out a comeback win. He's coming off a career-high 67 appearances (61 innings) in 2023, when he operated as one of the primary setup relievers for closer Alexis Diaz.