Sims struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Sims took care of business in the 11th inning after Alexis Diaz and the Reds' shaky defense combined to blown a save chance in the 10th. This was Sims' third save of the season to go with 21 holds and four blown saves in 53 appearances. He's posted three consecutive scoreless appearances, and he's now at a 3.70 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 63:32 K:BB through 48.2 innings this season. The right-hander remains a solid setup man, but it would take a brutal slump from Diaz for Sims to be considered for closing duties.