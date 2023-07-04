Sims picked up the save in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Nationals, striking out two in a scoreless inning.

After Daniel Duarte allowed the first two Nationals to reach in the ninth inning, Sims came in to shut the door, striking out a pair to leave the tying run in the on-deck circle. It's the first save in three chances this year for Sims -- Alexis Diaz was unavailable after pitching in the Reds' previous two contests. While he won't be overtaking Diaz for the closing job, the 29-year-old Sims appears to be the next man up in Cincinnati's pen. He's pitched to a 3.31 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB across 32.2 innings this season.