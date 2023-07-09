Sims (3-1) picked up the win over Milwaukee on Saturday. He allowed one walk and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.

It was a wild affair in Milwaukee, as the Reds came back twice to earn the victory. Sims is a trusted late-inning arm out of the bullpen for manager David Bell. Since June 1, the right-hander has a 2.04 ERA with 23 strikeouts and five walks over 17.2 innings. Most of the damage during that stretch came in one disastrous game when he ceded three home runs in one inning to Atlanta.