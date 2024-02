Like teammate Hunter Greene, as well as a good portion of other pitchers in baseball, Sims is working on a splitter this spring, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims wants to have a better third pitch to use against lefties, as he hasn't been happy with the results when using a changeup. The Reds should have a deeper bullpen this season, which might limit the chances for Sims to record saves or holds, but might also allow him to be stronger on a per outing basis.