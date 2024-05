Sims struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Cardinals on Monday.

Sims had no trouble working through the heart of St. Louis' order to finish off the 3-1 win Monday. It was his first save of the year to go along with his seven holds and 19:10 K:BB through 17.1 innings. Alexis Diaz earned saves Saturday and Sunday, leading to his day off Monday. Sims is not expected to see many save chances in the near future.