Sims allowed one hit and one walk over a third of an inning in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

With Alexis Diaz presumably unavailable after throwing 42 pitches on back-to-back days, Sims was brought in for a save opportunity. He was unable to close out the win and was replaced by Justin Wilson, who nailed down his first save. Sims has a 4.43 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 26 outings (20.1 innings) in 2024.