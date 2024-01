The Reds and Sims avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.85 million contract Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It was the reliever's third and final year of arbitration eligibility. Sims managed to stay healthy and pitch well for Cincinnati this past season, collecting a 3.10 ERA and three saves to go along with a 72:39 K:BB over 61 innings. He'll be relied upon for high-leverage outings again in 2024.