Sims (3-2) was tagged with Sunday's loss to the Brewers. He allowed two runs on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

The Reds held a 3-2 lead entering the eighth inning and were hoping to prevent a sweep at the hand of their division rivals. Sims, who closed out the seventh inning, allowed a walk and a single to lead off the eighth before Owen Miller's sacrifice fly tied the game. Another run was charged to Sims after he left the game. Sims, who has been near-impeccable as the Reds' primary setup reliever, entered the game with a 1.93 ERA over the previous 18.2 innings and was the bullpen with 13 holds.