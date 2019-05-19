Jackson allowed one run on two hits and a walk during a blown save against the Brewers on Saturday.

The walk was intentional, but Jackson also hit a batter. He was fortunate to only give up one run, as the Brewers had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth, but Jackson had already blown the lead. He is 6-for-9 in save attempts and has blown two of his last six opportunities, but Atlanta doesn't really seem to have many other options for the closer role. He also has a 2.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 23.1 innings this season.