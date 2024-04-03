Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

The veteran slugger took Garrett Crochet deep to left field in the seventh inning before launching a Michael Kopech fastball to nearly the same spot in the ninth, but it was all the offense Atlanta could muster. Ozuna has gone just 5-for-22 (.227) to begin the season with an 0:5 BB:K, but three of those hits have left the yard. The 33-year-old is off to a quick start as he looks to match the career-high 40 homers he clubbed in 2023.