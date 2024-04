Ozuna went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

The veteran slugger got Atlanta on the board in the second inning, leading off the frame by crushing a J.P. France sweeper 432 feet to left field. Ozuna is tied with Mike Trout for the MLB lead with eight homers, and Wednesday's blast extended his hitting streak to 16 games -- a stretch in which he's slashed .379/.431/.788 with 13 runs and 23 RBI, in addition to all eight long balls.