Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Ozuna notched an RBI-double in the top of the seventh inning before launching a three-run homer off reliever Tanner Scott in the ninth, giving Atlanta a 9-7 lead. The long-ball was his seventh of the season and the 33-year-old extended his hit streak to 13 straight games. On the year, Ozuna is batting .373 with the seven homers, 21 RBI and 11 runs scored over 59 at-bats in 14 contests.