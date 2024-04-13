Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

The veteran slugger capped his big day with a solo shot off Matt Andriese in the ninth inning. Ozuna's been red hot begin the season, batting .360 (18-for-50) through 12 games with six homers, 10 runs and 16 RBI, and the former Marlin continues to enjoy hitting in LoanDepot Park -- through 347 career games in Miami, Ozuna has slashed .295/.347/.496 with 57 home runs.