Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Ozuna drilled a three-run shot off Michael Lorenzen in the opening frame to give Atlanta an early lead. He's picked up right where he left off from last season with his hot bat and currently leads the league with nine home runs and 27 RBI to go along with a slash line of .338/.404/.713.