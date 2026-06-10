Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Back on bench Wednesday

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Ryan O'Hearn will get the nod at designated hitter Wednesday, after Ozuna filled that spot in the lineup the past two games while going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. After signing a one-year, $12 million deal in February, Ozuna has been a major disappointment so far for the Pirates. He's striking out at a career-high 29.1 percent clip and has posted a .580 OPS on the season, a bottom-five mark among all players in baseball who have logged at least 200 plate appearances.