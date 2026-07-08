Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Serving as DH on Wednesday

Ozuna will start at designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against Atlanta.

Ozuna will pick up just his second start through the Pirates' first seven games of July. Per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Ben Cherington said Wednesday that Ozuna had been managing a toe injury that rendered him unavailable for a few of the Bucs' games in Washington over the weekend, but it's unclear if the 35-year-old would have started in any of those contests even if fully healthy. Ozuna has been a major disappointment this season, having thus far turned in a career-worst .610 OPS while striking out in 30.7 percent of his plate appearances.