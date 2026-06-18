Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard in blowout win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-4 win over the Athletics.

Ozuna hadn't gotten into a game since last Thursday. While he has gone 11-for-41 (.268) over his last 12 games, just two of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases, and he also has a 1:14 BB:K. Ryan O'Hearn most often works as the designated hitter, leaving Ozuna as a bench bat. For the season, Ozuna is batting .198 with a .595 OPS, six homers, 24 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 213 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!