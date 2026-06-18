Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Goes yard in blowout win

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-4 win over the Athletics.

Ozuna hadn't gotten into a game since last Thursday. While he has gone 11-for-41 (.268) over his last 12 games, just two of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases, and he also has a 1:14 BB:K. Ryan O'Hearn most often works as the designated hitter, leaving Ozuna as a bench bat. For the season, Ozuna is batting .198 with a .595 OPS, six homers, 24 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 213 plate appearances.