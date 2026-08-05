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Marcell Ozuna: Cut by Pittsburgh

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates released Ozuna on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Signed a to a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, Ozuna had been expected to serve as the Pirates' everyday designated hitter but faded into a part-time role by May after struggling to get going at the plate. The Pirates have now decided to part ways with the 35-year-old, who slashed just .203/.286/.327 with eight home runs and a career-worst 28.6 percent strikeout rate over 280 plate appearances. The club is expected to call up Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the open roster spot. Ozuna will look to continue his career elsewhere as he navigates free agency.

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