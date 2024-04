Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Mets.

Ozuna tagged Mets' starter Julio Teheran in the third inning for the two-run shot, continuing the outfielders' monstrous start to 2024. He's now tied with Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Tyler O'Neill for the most long balls in MLB and is part of a four-way tie for the third-most RBI (12).