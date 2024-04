Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI on Saturday in a 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Atlanta was down 6-0 before they got a chance to bat. Ozuna got the scoring going for his club with an RBI double in the fourth and he made it a game with a three-run blast in the fifth before Atlanta eventually completed the comeback. The designated hitter is already up to four home runs on the season, which trails only Mookie Betts.