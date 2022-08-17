Ozuna remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Ozuna finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row, all of which have come against right-handed pitching. With Atlanta making more room of late at designated hitter for William Contreras and Eddie Rosario and in left field for Rosario and Robbie Grossman, the righty-hitting Ozuna looks like he might have to settle for a short-side platoon role, at best. Ozuna's declining playing time comes while he's slashed an ugly .184/.192/.329 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate in 19 games since the All-Star break.