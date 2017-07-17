Braves' Matt Adams: Sits out versus lefty Monday
Adams is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
Adams has settled in as the Braves' primary first baseman even with Freddie Freeman back in action, but the former Cardinal will hit the bench with lefty Jon Lester hurling for Chicago. Accordingly, Freeman will move over to first base and recently activated utility man Sean Rodriguez will round out the lineup as the third baseman.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...