The Nationals informed Adams on Saturday that he won't be part of the Opening Day roster, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Adams posted an .871 OPS in 19 games this spring, though he also struck out 10 times without recording a single walk. The veteran didn't fit what the Nationals wanted in a bench spot, and it remains unclear if he'll ever be able to find his way back to the majors for the first time since July 2021.