Adams (elbow) hasn't been cleared for hitting or throwing since being placed on the 10-day injured list June 9, MLB.com reports.

Adams has yet to demonstrate much notable progress in his recovery from his right elbow strain, but manager Bud Black suggested that the 32-year-old could soon take a step forward. Black didn't rule out the possibility of Adams taking batting practice as soon as Thursday or over the weekend, when the Rockies travel to Milwaukee. If Adams is in fact able to take some swings within the next few days, he could head out on a rehab assignment at some point next week.