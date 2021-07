Adams (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Padres.

Adams has been out since early June with a right elbow strain. He was reported to be nearing a rehab assignment, but the club will instead bring him back on the 26-man roster without a trip to the minors. Adams should continue serving primarily as a pinch hitter while also occasionally spelling C.J. Cron at first base.